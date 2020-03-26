Map shows timeline of possible COVID-19 spread from regional basketball tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hockley County say there is a possibility a March basketball tournament in Levelland could have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
A Texas Department of Public Health Services report given to Hockley County authorities states the Boys Regional Tournament on March 6 and March 7 may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19.
Several teams from the Texas Panhandle attended the tournament, and several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the counties the schools are in.
Teams from Vega, Texline, Gruver and Nazareth played in the tournament.
The City of Amarillo Health Department has not confirmed names, ages or common events in any of its confirmed cases, but the areas those schools represent have been among the most impacted by the virus this month:
- March 6 and 7 - Regional basketball tournament is held in Levelland. Several teams from the Texas Panhandle attend this tournament.
- March 13 - UIL cancels all state events.
- March 15 - Texline ISD closes schools “due to the coronavirus.”
- March 19 - Governor Abbott closes all schools in Texas.
- March 21 - Cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Castro and Oldham counties
- March 23 - An Oldham County resident dies due to the coronavirus.
- March 24 - Two more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Castro County. Castro County issues a Shelter in Place order
- March 25 - Hockley County officials say there is a possibility the tournament could have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
The Castro County judge also confirmed that all five cases in the county are in Nazareth.
We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
