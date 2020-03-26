Nurse who serves in nation’s COVID-19 hotspot says Texas has much to learn

(KTRE) - A Lufkin travel nurse who has served weeks in the nation’s worst-impacted city by COVID-19 said Texas has much to learn in terms of dealing with the outbreak.
Leslie Guerrero has been working in Washington state for the last three weeks as a travel nurse. The ICU nurse is in a COVID-19 ward where most of her patients are in a fragile state. Many do not live.
“My unit is a COVID unit; they’re all either 100-percent positive COVID,” said Guerrero. “It was two, ten-bed units of ICU that they converted into all only COVID or COVID-positive.”
The mother of two says she feel safe in Washington as all the necessary precautions against the spread of the virus are being taken, but she fears for her family in Lufkin where communities are only beginning to brace themselves for the disease spread to get worse.
“Almost everybody I’m going to take care of is going to pass away because they are the sickest of the sick,” Guerrero said.
Guerrero shared her experience in hopes that her community can learn what to expect as the disease spread worsens in East Texas.
“All of Deep East Texas, East Texas, and if this gets seen anywhere else: it’s super important to break the cycle," Guerrero explained.
