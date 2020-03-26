Project Tornado Live whit Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KTRE) - re you prepared in the event of a tornado?
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto has been taking his Project Tornado program into East Texas schools for 30 years, teaching students about safety during severe weather and how to stay prepared.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, he’ll be presenting Project Tornado Live on East Texas Now. If you missed the live feed, check out the video above to watch the show!
Students across East Texas will have an opportunity to learn what to do in the event of an emergency. Anyone can watch and benefit from this important presentation.
