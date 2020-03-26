Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for another mostly sunny and warm day on tap for East Texas today. Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the upper 80s today before mostly cloudy skies return late tonight and will stick around for most of Friday and Saturday. Winds today will be a bit on the breezy side as we could see some gusts reaching up to 20-25 mph. While we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, the good news is that we will stay dry through all of Friday before rain moves in beginning very early Saturday as a cold front begins to push through East Texas. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely as the front moves southwest through the area, and we could potentially see a few strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds, mainly in Central and Deep East Texas. The cold front looks to clear East Texas by late Saturday, and skies will mostly clear out during the first half of Sunday before cloud cover begins to pool back into our area later in the evening as another system sets up to move through on Monday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will once again be possible for most of Monday and the first half of Tuesday before another cold front moves through and pushes the rain out of East Texas. Mostly sunny skies return once again on Wednesday before another shot at rain on Thursday. Afternoon temps are expected to remain well above average today and tomorrow before dropping into the 70s through the weekend and the first half of next week.