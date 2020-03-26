Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! South winds have already picked up this morning with gusts up to 15 mph. Expect today to be very warm and breezy with temperatures this afternoon reaching the upper 80s. Much of the same tomorrow with a few more clouds. Rain chances look to hold off until late Friday night with the best chances in the forecast for Saturday. A cold front will be moving through East Texas and a line of showers and thundershowers is expected along the front. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday and will come to an end from northwest to southeast by Saturday late afternoon and early evening. Partly cloudy and nice on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-70s. Another chance for rain will start next week.