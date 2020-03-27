Affidavit: Livingston woman published nude photos of another woman on social media

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old woman Wednesday in connection with allegations that she posted nude photos of a female acquaintance on social media. She also allegedly posted the woman’s phone number and address.
Leticia Renee Barron, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on a publish or threaten to publish intimate visual material charge on Wednesday. She has since posted bail on a bond amount of $2,000 and has been released from jail.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Barron posted nude pictures of her, her phone number, and her address on Facebook. The victim also claimed that Barron was making false allegations about her on social media.
In the text of the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that she had been body-shamed on Facebook and that she felt violated. The victim also told the PCSO deputy that Barron had given her address to a man who then tried to go to the victim’s house for a “good time,” the affidavit stated.
The victim told the deputy that she told Barron to remove the Facebook post along with the nude photos of her.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.