Distillery donates homemade sanitizer to first responders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Clay County distillery is helping first responders by making sanitizer and made its first delivery on Thursday.
“There’s a shortage everywhere even for us and our suppliers,” WFPD Chief Manuel Borrego said.
That’s why Rocking M Ranch Distillery is donating gallons of sanitizer to first responders in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Henrietta and at Sheppard air force base.
Before they started making it, the owners weren’t sure if they needed to.
“We really didn’t realize the need that was out there until people started calling and said hey we need to do this,” owner Tony Moore said.
The federal government gave them the recipe and have loosened licensing restrictions for sanitizer.
The Wichita Falls fire and police departments have been using hand sanitizer heavily since they aren’t sure what they’re coming in contact with on a daily basis.
“It’s important to keep our staff as safe as possible so that we’re here for the long haul not just to address the medical emergencies occurring today, but all the emergencies that will continue into the future,” WFFD fire chief Ken Prillaman said.
A donation means the costs they'd normally have for sanitizer can be put elsewhere...
“Everything we pay for or everything we say yes to probably is going to result in having to say no to something else and so having this donation allows us to perhaps redeploy some of those resources into some other areas,” Prillaman said.
As many companies are rising to the challenge when needed.
“Companies that step and change what their actual mission is just to provide hand sanitizer or whatever it is they’re making to public safety just goes to show you what a great community we live in,” Borrego said.
For the distillery owners, with a firefighter son, and a daughter in law in nursing giving this to first responders was the easy choice.
“We’re choosing to do that because we think that’s the right thing to do and we’re here to support the people who support us,” Moore said.
