Drive-thru service workers wearing protective gear to safely serve customers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Like many eateries, Café Del Rio has closed their dine-in area and started providing curbside services.
To stay within the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines, Café Del Rio workers are wearing personal protective gear such as gloves to safely serve their customers.
Officials say they are taking many precautionary steps like wiping down the card machine with Lysol after each customer pays for their food.
“Everybody that is coming through here loves Café Del Rio, so they're being very generous about everything and understanding of our situations. So, no complaints,” Manager, Tyler Baxter said.
The managers are the ones mainly working at the restaurant right now. They say moving forward all tips and donations will go to their employees who have been laid off.
