East Texas players at home instead of at ballparks

“I haven’t been home in four or five years and seen green trees,” Smith said. “I always come home in the fall and the leaves are falling off. It is weird being here. I am just getting ready to go back into a new spring training. As good as it is to be home, I am not supposed to be here right now. Four months is a long time off from baseball. I was three-four weeks from being in a real game this year and making my debut this year.”