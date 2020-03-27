First Alert: A weekend cold front to bring us rain, cooler temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This will be our last day of the warm wave since a cold front is on schedule to move through Saturday afternoon, bringing us increasing clouds and a 70% chance of rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder.
Rainfall amounts look to average around a third to a half-inch before the front moves through and quickly brings an end to the rain in East Texas by Saturday evening.
This front will have enough of a punch to cool us down and usher in some low humidity, leading to wake-up temperatures on Sunday morning in the upper 50’s. A light northeasterly breeze will make for some nice weather on Sunday as we will see partly sunny skies to go along with highs in the middle-to-upper 70’s, which is more seasonal for this time of year.
Clouds will quickly return by late Sunday afternoon in advance of another western storm system that will put us back into the storm track early next week with rain chances ramping up on Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday.
With a cool, dry, northerly breeze coming in behind another cold front on Tuesday, temperatures will remain seasonally pleasant for this time of year as we round out the month of March and enter the month of April.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.