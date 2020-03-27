Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Expect another warm and breezy afternoon. A few more clouds today but temperatures will still reach the upper 80s in most areas. A cold front will arrive tomorrow. Expect a few showers and even some isolated thundershowers along the front. The rain could start in northern areas as early as Saturday morning and will be moving through East Texas from northwest to southeast during the day Saturday, coming to an end by Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s behind the front with clearing skies into Sunday. Another cold front will be on the way next week. Expect showers and thundershowers to be likely Monday and into early Tuesday morning along the front, then temperatures win the lower 70s and clearing skies for midweek.