Nacogdoches ISD hires Trujillo as new superintendent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Thursday the hire of Dr. Gabriel A. Trujillo as the district’s new superintendent. Trujillo is expected to begin work full-time with NISD on April 6.
Thursday’s board meeting was held in an online format because of ongoing concerns related to COVID-19 (coronavirus).
NISD trustees named Trujillo lone finalist for the position of superintendent during a special meeting held March 4. Texas law required the NISD board to wait at least 21 days before formally approving a contract.
“I’m truly thrilled to have Dr. Trujillo on board as superintendent,” said G.W. Neal, President of NISD’s Board of Trustees. “We’re excited to have him get started as soons as possible, with the understanding public education, here in Nacogdoches and across the nation, has been disrupted by the coronavirus.
“I want to thank our school board for its hard work and dedication during this process. Completing this search and hire required extra time – a lot of extra time – from our board members, and they showed their dedication and willingness to work for what’s best for the district.
“This was a team effort. We had support from the community that participated in focus groups and provided valuable feedback in an online survey. We also received outstanding leadership from Arrow Educational Services, the firm that assisted in the search.”
Trujillo currently serves as an area superintendent for Grand Prairie ISD (located between Dallas and Arlington) where he oversees two high schools, seven middle schools and five elementary campuses. At GPISD, Trujillo is a member of the district’s executive leadership team that evaluates, recommends and launches district-wide instructional, academic, fiscal, financial and operational practices.
“I am deeply appreciative of the Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees for naming me Superintendent of Schools,” Trujillo said. “I feel fortunate to be joining a team of educators and staff who are known for excellence in their work. My family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the Nacogdoches community.”
Trujillo has been with Grand Prairie ISD since 2013. Before that, he served 12 years as an elementary and secondary campus principal at Duncanville ISD. Trujillo began his career in public education in 1993 as a teacher with Plainview ISD, located in the Texas Panhandle. At Plainview, Trujillo also served as an assistant principal and campus principal until accepting a job in 2001 with Duncanville ISD.
During his public education career, Trujillo has been named as a Texas Principal of the Year at both the elementary and secondary levels. Trujillo has also been named a National Distinguished Principal of the Year.
Trujillo is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is involved in Boy Scouts leadership and has served on the Education Board of Dallas Baptist University. He was also an H-E-B Excellence Award winner with Grand Prairie ISD.
Trujillo earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1993 from Wayland Baptist University in multi-disciplinary education. He received in 1995 a Master of Education from Wayland Baptist in educational leadership and earned his superintendent certificate in 2001 from Texas Tech. In 2018, Trujillo received an Ed.D from Texas A&M University-Commerce in educational administration.
“As we get to know the traditions and accomplishments of this dynamic school community, I am certain great things are ahead for everyone,” Trujillo said. “One thing I have encountered again and again in Nacogdoches is the deep sense of pride this community has for our teachers and schools. I look forward to working hand in hand with you to make a GREAT school system, even ‘GREATER.’”
NISD trustees began the search for a superintendent in November, after interim school chief Alton Frailey announced his intention to step down from the post.
“We have to thank Alton Frailey for the two years he’s committed to Nacogdoches ISD,” said Neal. “Alton has provided strong leadership for both the board and the district, and his contribution to NISD will not be forgotten.”
Frailey, who came on board in March 2018, is contracted to remain with the district through this month.
