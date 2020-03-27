Student teachers across East Texas earn experience through virtual classrooms

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Student teachers across East Texas who are finishing out their degree requirements will do so in a virtual classroom rather than a traditional one.
When student teachers entered their final semester of requirement before earning their degrees, they earned weeks of hands-on experience in the classroom. When Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all schools before closed until further notice, schools moved to remote methods of learning.
Student teachers in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Community Responsiveness and Engaged Advocacy in Teacher Education program, or C.R.E.A.T.E., are sharing 30-minute activity lessons.
The live lessons can be accessed live or recorded versions. Students today created art from their name, had a storytime, and even did a science experiment.
Dr. Lauren Burrow, an associate professor of education lines it out with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum.
People wanting to take part in next weeks lessons can receive an invitation from burrowle@sfasu.edu or visit the C.R.E.A.T.E. Facebook page.
