Civil rights activist Joseph Lowery dead at 98

(CNN) - Civil rights leader Joseph Lowery has died at 98.
A member of the board of the Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute says Lowery passed away “not very long ago.”
Lowery founded the civil rights movement in Mobile, Ala., and was often referred to as the “dean of the civil rights movement.”
He was one of the founders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and served as the president from 1977 to 1998.
In 1997, Lowery received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. In 2009, he received the nation’s highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
