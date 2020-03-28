East Texas Food Bank again distributing emergency food boxes in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank is striving to continue providing free emergency food assistance boxes for those in need.
This time, they will be distributing food boxes at a new location. The food drive will be held on Tuesday, March 31st from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Angelina County Expo Center.
Last Thursday, at the first food distribution location, many people came out to receive a free box of food which had enough items for about 20 meals. The box contained shelf-stable groceries such as rice, pasta, dried beans, canned meat, fruits, and vegetables.
The organization will have a semi-truck packed with twice as many food boxes to give away to families.
Officials say the organization is accepting donations in order to continue to provide food for those in need.
For more information on how to contact the East Texas Food Bank for assistance, click in the Big Red Box.
