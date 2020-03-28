Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say they have agreed to deals with kicker Greg Zuerlein and defensive tackle Dontari Poe. The Zuerlein agreement gives Dallas competition at kicker because they've also re-signed Kai Forbath. He was last year's replacement for a shaky Brett Maher. Zuerlein was similar to Maher in being strong from 50-plus yards but struggling on shorter kicks. Zuerlein's accuracy has tailed off since making a career-best 38 field goals on 40 tries in 2017. A deal with the nearly 350-pound Poe is another sign of the Cowboys seeking bigger defensive tackles under new coach Mike McCarthy.