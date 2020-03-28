President Trump to speaks from USNS Comfort hospital ship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Donald Trump will be giving his update on the COVID-19 crisis from the USNS Comfort hospital ship in Norfolk, Virginia, today.
Trump went to Norfolk on Saturday to “send off” the USNS Comfort, which will be heading to New York City to assist with the coronavirus pandemic effort there.
According to ABC News, there are now more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. Across the country, healthcare workers are struggling to treat the more serious COVID-19 cases.
Federal, state, and local leaders are preparing for what is ahead.
