Rep. Travis Clardy knows state will take a hit from COVID-19 crisis

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Representative Travis Clardy (R of Nacogdoches) recognizes COVID-19 makes hard habits difficult to break.
[I’m] “Trying not to touch my face," Clardy said. “It’s a lot harder than I thought it was.”
Before two weeks ago, he had never heard of Zoom.
"Yeah, we’re going to get on Zoom. Try that. Telephone calls seem to work fine with me, " Clardy said with a grin.
The focus of the discussion is how COVID-19 is affecting state business. - foremost the economy.
“We’re going to take a hit,” Clardy said.
The state comptroller warns Texas unemployment may be approaching double digits.
“I think we are going to have people coming back to work very quickly,” Clardy said.
The small businesses forced to reduce service or shut down will need help from the federal level. There's also what Clardy says, is a healthy state reserve when sales tax revenue is dropping.
“We have cash on hand in the Texas budget to take us through the next six to eight months. There’s a reason we maintained $10 billion in the Rainy Day Fund,” Clardy said.
Nevertheless, a budget forecast has been interrupted by the storm of COVID-19. The state budget could lose billions of dollars.
“And so that’s what Comptroller Hegar has talked about, how we want to look and make some adjustments to see where we are and make some other decisions,” Clardy said.
Clardy said there’s been informal discussion on a future special session happening this summer.
“More likely the end of the summer, sometime in August,” Clardy said.
Clardy sids flattening the COVID 19 curve is the primary goal.
“I am very realistic. We will have cases. And we’ll see an uptick in our cases locally,” Clardy said.
Clardy remains on the fence about enforcing stricter stay-at-home guidelines for East Texans as many cities and counties have enacted.
“The governor is [pressured]. I think other county officials and city officials around the state are getting that pressure.," Clardy said. "Right, now I don’t think in our part of the world we need it yet, but we’ll see. We’ll see.”
Clardy remains at home with his family, including a 90-year old mother and a 2-year-old grandson. His message he said, motioning with his hands to stay back is, "Keep our distance for a little while longer. We’re going to get through this. "
