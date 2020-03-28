Slight Risk for severe weather today in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has put all of East Texas in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather today.
The biggest threats include 60+ mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Isolated tornado threat is low but not a zero, so stay weather alert. Brief periods of heavy rainfall, rumbles of thunder, and lightning are also to be expected.
As far as timing goes, northern counties should expect storms between about 11 AM to 2 PM and southern counties between 2 PM- 6PM.
These storms are all developing out ahead of a cold front and once it passes, around 6 PM, skies will clear.
