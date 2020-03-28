Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas helping jobseekers remotely; no walk-ins

Centers are Closed to Walk-In Customers; Staff Ready to Serve Remotely

March 27, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 7:39 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas:

Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, the six (6) Workforce Centers and Child Care Services office of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas are temporarily closed to the public. Even so, job seekers and the business community can readily access services through phone, email and online communications.

“To reduce both direct contact and time spent in public spaces and to mitigate any possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close to walk-in traffic. Our dedicated professionals are prepared to serve our customers on the phone and online,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “The Board continues to modify service delivery so that we can respond to the workforce needs in our communities. We will keep you updated as we move to more virtual services.”

The workforce and child care services professionals are available by email, phone, fax, and online during regular business hours of Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website, www.detwork.org.

Angelina County

AngelinaCoWFC@detwork.org

936-639-1351

936-639-1272

Houston County

HoustonCoWFC@detwork.org

936-544-7859

936-544-7872

Jasper County

JasperCoWFC@detwork.org

409-384-9031

409-384-9677

Nacogdoches County

NacogdochesCoWFC@detwork.org

936-560-1441

936-560-0540

Polk County

PolkCoWFC@detwork.org

936-327-5421

936-327-3916

Shelby County

ShelbyCoWFC@detwork.org

936-598-2468

936-598-4357

Child Care Services

ccsdet@detwork.org

800-256-1030

936-632-9383

The Workforce Solutions team helps local businesses find qualified applicants for specific jobs and develop custom solutions to strengthen their current workforce. Job seekers can get assistance with their job search, career counseling and financial aid for education/training, work support and child care services.

