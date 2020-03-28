Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas helping jobseekers remotely; no walk-ins

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas:
Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, the six (6) Workforce Centers and Child Care Services office of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas are temporarily closed to the public. Even so, job seekers and the business community can readily access services through phone, email and online communications.
“To reduce both direct contact and time spent in public spaces and to mitigate any possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close to walk-in traffic. Our dedicated professionals are prepared to serve our customers on the phone and online,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “The Board continues to modify service delivery so that we can respond to the workforce needs in our communities. We will keep you updated as we move to more virtual services.”
The workforce and child care services professionals are available by email, phone, fax, and online during regular business hours of Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website, www.detwork.org.
Angelina County
936-639-1351
936-639-1272
Houston County
936-544-7859
936-544-7872
Jasper County
409-384-9031
409-384-9677
Nacogdoches County
936-560-1441
936-560-0540
Polk County
936-327-5421
936-327-3916
Shelby County
936-598-2468
936-598-4357
Child Care Services
800-256-1030
936-632-9383
The Workforce Solutions team helps local businesses find qualified applicants for specific jobs and develop custom solutions to strengthen their current workforce. Job seekers can get assistance with their job search, career counseling and financial aid for education/training, work support and child care services.
