Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas helping jobseekers remotely; no walk-ins

“To reduce both direct contact and time spent in public spaces and to mitigate any possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close to walk-in traffic. Our dedicated professionals are prepared to serve our customers on the phone and online,” said Mark Durand, Executive Director. “The Board continues to modify service delivery so that we can respond to the workforce needs in our communities. We will keep you updated as we move to more virtual services.”