Angelina County to hold emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 response

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the county’s preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angelina County Commissioners Court will convene Monday at 10 a.m. in the Angelina County Courthouse.
The meeting comes two days after the City of Lufkin modified its emergency order at the urging of the medical community.
As of Sunday, March 29, Angelina County had one confirmed case of COVID-19. For a complete list of confirmed cases by East Texas county, click here.
