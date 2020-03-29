Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte tells the Austin American-Statesman that Smart will stay. Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons. Smart is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12.