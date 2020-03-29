Nacogdoches County judge issues stay-at-home order

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell and Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophy have amended orders which put both jurisdictions under stay-at-home orders.
The order is effective as of noon on Monday, March 30.
The order comes in response to recommendations from local medical professionals after evidence of potential community spread, according to a joint press release. A county health physician called the effort “medically necessary.”
The order states all individuals in Nacogdoches County “are to stay home," with some exceptions for essential travel to
“I don’t take this decision lightly or without considerable forethought to how it will affect our community,” said Sowell. “We’re at the point where only stringent measures to maximize social distancing will combat the spread of this virus. We can not allow our hospitals and healthcare workers to be overwhelmed.”
Those who fail to comply face a fee of up to $10,000 or a jail sentence up to 180 days.
The order will last until April 7 or otherwise directed by Nacogdoches County officials.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.