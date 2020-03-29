Nacogdoches ISD will no longer delivering lunches due to growing COVID-19 concerns

From Nacogdoches ISD
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Out of an abundance of caution during the ongoing reaction to the COVID-19 crisis, and with the goal of protecting the wellbeing and safety of Nacogdoches ISD staff and the greater Nacogdoches community, Monday, March 30, will be the last day for mobile meal delivery by NISD.
Beginning Tuesday, March 31, meals will still be available for curbside pickup at: Emeline Carpenter Elementary, BQJ Elementary, Fredonia Elementary, Mike Moses Middle School and the NISD Central Kitchen. On Tuesday, March 31, McMichael Middle School will open as a sixth curbside pickup location. Curbside pickup locations are open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Also, beginning Tuesday, March 31, packets of paper educational resources available at NISD campuses will be kept in water-resistant containers for parents to pick up at their convenience. The containers will be kept at or near the front entrance of each campus.