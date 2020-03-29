Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few spots are waking up to some patch fog this morning but everyone is on the cool side, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies for the start of the day, but cloud cover will slowly start to spill in during the afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the upper 50s. Tomorrow, we are expecting showers throughout the day with the possibility for stronger storms late in the day. Far eastern counties have the best chance of catching one or two of those strong storms, with gusty winds being the main threat. The rain will move out by Tuesday morning as temperatures stay in the low 70s. Clear sunny skies are expected on Wednesday. Clouds and showers will move back in for Thursday and Friday. By the start of next weekend, we will see sunny skies once again.