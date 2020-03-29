Tyler County judge issues stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19 crisis

In the March 28 executive order, Tyler County Judge Jacques L. Blanchette said that he issued the order based on the most recent information he has received from emergency management offices and public health authorities. The executive order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. (March 28) and continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 17, subject to “amendment, extension, modification, or cancellation thereafter based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the CDC.”