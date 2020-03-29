Tyler County judge issues stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19 crisis

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County’s judge has issued a “stay home” executive order in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ordering people to remain in their homes unless they have to leave to do “essential activities.”
In the March 28 executive order, Tyler County Judge Jacques L. Blanchette said that he issued the order based on the most recent information he has received from emergency management offices and public health authorities. The executive order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. (March 28) and continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 17, subject to “amendment, extension, modification, or cancellation thereafter based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the CDC.”
"I am ordering all persons in Tyler County to STAY at their own home!' Blanchette wrote in the order.
According to the executive order, residents of other counties who left their primary residences and are at their second homes, camps, weekend places, or shared properties in Tyler County must follow the order for the duration of their stay in Tyler County.
“All persons in Tyler County are encouraged not to socialize, party, or gather together with others during the time of this order,” the order states. " This is NOT the time to host or participate in ‘COVID-19 parties.' This is a time for each person to protect themselves from the exposure risks of this deadly virus."
Blanchette said in his order that he takes no pleasure in his decision. He added that he holds the duty and responsibility to protect the citizens of Tyler County when there is a “clear and present danger to their health or well-being.”
The executive also states that people who violate the order may face fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail for each offense.
“As soon as it is safe, by my decision, this order will be lifted,” Blanchette wrote in the order. “I will do so when the threat of harm or danger or loss of life has passed.”
The executive order states that people may leave their homes to conduct essential activities, perform essential government functions, or to operate essential businesses. Those businesses not considered essential are required to cease all activities at buildings and facilities located within Tyler County. Those businesses that remain open will have to practice social distancing, provide access to handwashing facilities with soap and water or hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
To read the full text of the executive order, click here.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.