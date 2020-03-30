2020 Angelina Benefit Rodeo canceled

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The biggest rodeo in Deep East Texas will not be happening this year.
The Lufkin host Lions Club announced the decision on Monday afternoon based on the current guidelines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic . Annually the rodeo brings in hundreds of people from all over to watch some of the best cowboys of the PRCA. This year’s event was set to happen April 21-24.
Yearly the event will raise easily over $100,000 with much of the proceeds going to the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
