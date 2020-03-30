Angelina College commencement cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Giving our students and their families an opportunity to celebrate the incredible accomplishment of earning a degree is extremely important to Angelina College. As we continue to monitor COVID-19 and closely comply with the CDC, local, state, and national government regulations we have made the difficult decision to cancel the commencement ceremony that was scheduled for May 9, 2020. With commencement being so important to us, this decision was not made lightly, but was done to ensure the safety of our AC community.