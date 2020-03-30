Angelina College commencement cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From Angelina College:
Angelina College Commencement has been cancelled at this time.
Giving our students and their families an opportunity to celebrate the incredible accomplishment of earning a degree is extremely important to Angelina College. As we continue to monitor COVID-19 and closely comply with the CDC, local, state, and national government regulations we have made the difficult decision to cancel the commencement ceremony that was scheduled for May 9, 2020. With commencement being so important to us, this decision was not made lightly, but was done to ensure the safety of our AC community.
We are looking at other opportunities for our graduates at this time. We appreciate your understanding and continued support.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.