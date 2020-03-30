3 arrested, 1 hospitalized in stabbing incident in Tenaha Saturday

TENAHA, Texas (KLTV) -According to Tenaha Police Department, they responded to a stabbing report on Saturday evening.
On March 28 at approximately 4:55 p.m., Tenaha police officers responded to the intersection of South Houston and Vine streets regarding a report of a stabbing victim. When they arrived, officers say they located the victim in the yard of a residence suffering from a stab wound. An officer began life saving skills on the victim until paramedics arrived to give medical aid.
Timpson Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the situation, as police say a large crowd of people had begun to gather, and some began to fight. Once the scene was secured officers continued the investigation.
The victim was transported to LSU Health in Shreveport by Life Air Rescue, where he was treated and released.
Police say three arrests were made in connection with incident. Bobby Williams, Sr., 43, was charged with Aggravated Assault 22.02 (a)(2) F-2, Engaging Organized Criminal Activity 71.02 (b) F-2.
Dezelle Williams, 25, was charged with Engaging Organized Criminal Activity 71.02 (b) F-2.
Sadara Wilson, 27, was charged with Aggravated Assault 22.02 (a)(2) F-2, Engaging Organized Criminal Activity 71.02 (b) F-2.
All three men were transported to the Shelby County jail where they were booked on the above charges.
Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random, as the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect. The victim has been identified as Brandon Horton, 32, of Tenaha.
It was learned that the motive for the physical encounter between Horton and the suspect is in retaliation for a previous altercation that occurred in Timpson, where another individual received a gunshot wound. However, the investigation is currently ongoing. Possible charges are pending due to further investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Tenaha Police Department at (936) 248-3831
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.