First Alert: A few storms this evening before a cold front arrives Tuesday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A storm system spinning through the state will bring us a likely chance to see showers and a few heavy thunderstorms this evening before a Pacific cold front moves through our part of the state and brings an end to the rain by Tuesday morning.
While an isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, our odds for severe weather are rather low tonight due to the cloud cover and lack of warm air in place. However, some locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger cells, so make sure you pay attention to the radar and stay weather alert this evening since we will have storms passing through parts of the Piney Woods.
Behind the frontal passage, we will see partial sunshine and a cool, northerly breeze return to East Texas on Tuesday as highs reach the middle 70’s.
The drier air will lead to some cooler nights throughout the week with lows in the 50’s, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but as we transition toward the back half of the week, more clouds and chances for rain will return as more disturbances track in our direction.
An unsettled weather pattern will lead to daily rain chances from Friday through early next week. This does not mean it is guaranteed to rain each day, but the opportunities to get wet will certainly be in play as temperatures remain on the mild side with lots of clouds and not much sunshine on the horizon.
