Lifkin’s CISC closing doors for the time being

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the ever changing fight against COVID-19, Lufkin’s Christian Information Service Center is temporarily shutting down.
Director Yulonda Richard made the decision on Monday after weighing all the options to keeping everyone involved safe. Last week the center served nearly 200 people a day with just a handful of employees. Volunteers are being kept away as a way to keep number below the recommended no more than 10 rule.
Richard said she hopes things can clear out so the center can get back to running normal hours.
