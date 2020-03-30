EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers, especially north of I-20 this morning. Expect this type of activity off and on through the day with a much more likely chance for rain by this evening as a cold front begins to move into the area. Showers and thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall at times late today. Rain will end overnight with some clearing possible tomorrow. Temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s. A bit more sunshine Wednesday early in the day before clouds roll back in Wednesday evening. This will help warm temperatures back into the 70s. More chances for rain return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another weak cold front.