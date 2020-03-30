‘Our time of need is now’: Nonprofits feel financial impact of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Organizations don’t usually budget for a global pandemic, so when it happens, business models often get turned upside down.
Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc. had to re-examine how it delivered meals to 2,700 seniors in six counties with limited funding, and without exposing its volunteers or clients to COVID-19.
Before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Meals on Wheels delivered around 2,700 meals per day, Monday through Friday.
Now, the nonprofit is doing what it can to provide that same service in a much smaller window.
"In order to do that, and to get all of the meals out the way we normally would, we're delivering all the meals we normally would deliver in a week in two days,” said Trudy Williams, interim executive director.
Williams said the virus is causing nonprofits to change the way they operate.
For Williams, it means balancing crucial meal deliveries with the well-being of volunteers and employees.
"They have been very supportive, they know it's a lot more extra work, a lot more extra things that need to done,” Williams explained.
Many organizations rely on fundraising money to not only stay in business but to continue serving the community at a time when they need it most.
But during a time of social distancing and isolation, the time of need is now.
"We are in unchartered territory as to the economic impact that all of this is going to have on our daily operations,” Williams said.
Making volunteer hours and donations more important than ever.
"To have people reach out to us and come to us like this, and say "We want to help,' it means so much,” Williams said.
If you’d like to help your community, you can donate directly to a nonprofit of your choice. Or, you can make a donation to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund put together by United Way.
