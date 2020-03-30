Shelby County issues stay-at-home order due to COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From Shelby County:
Beginning at 11:59 Monday, March 30, 2020, Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison is ordering all individuals living within Shelby County to stay home and travel only to perform essential activities, essential government functions, or to operate essential businesses as outlined here. Please read the order carefully to see how daily activities and business will be impacted.
The following are four categories of allowed activities:
1. Activities related to maintaining the health and safety of their family, household members, and their pets. Examples are seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, and visiting a healthcare professional. This includes caring for a family member or pet in another household.
2. Activities to obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family and household, including groceries or food (such as from curbside or drive-thru pickup from restaurants), pet supplies and pet food, supplies needed to work from home and consumer products, and picking up materials for distance learning or school-provided meals.
3. Outdoor activity, such as walking, running or cycling, but only if social distancing is upheld, such as staying six feet away from other people.
4. Working for an exempted business or government that is providing essential services or products needed by the public during this crisis, this is explained in detail below.
All public and private gatherings consisting of more than 10 individuals or anyone than a person’s own household or family are prohibited.
Businesses and organizations that are providing products and services that are needed by the community during this crisis are exempt. The followed exempt businesses may continue operating, provided they exercise proper social distancing:
· Healthcare operations, including hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare facilities and supplies, home-based care and residential facilities for seniors and children, and veterinary care;
· Essential infrastructure including construction, water, sewer, gas, electrical, roads and solid waste collection and removal, internet, telecommunications systems, first responders, emergency management personnel, law enforcement, emergency dispatchers, animal shelters;
· Government functions as determined by the government entity to perform those functions provided social distancing requirements are met;
· Businesses related to food sales, delivery, and cultivation such as grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, food and good delivery operations, pet supplies, liquor stores, farming, livestock, and fishing;
· Charitable organizations providing food, shelter and social services to economically disadvantaged or vulnerable populations, including animals;
· Businesses engaged in the sales, transporting, and licensing of firearms, knives, ammunition and gun supplies.
· News media, including newspapers, television, radio and other media outlets providing information to the public;
