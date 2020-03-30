Trinity County issues stay-at-home order

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Judge Doug Page has issued a stay-at-home order for the county.
The order applies to all but essential persons and goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 30.
The order says residents may still perform essential needs or services or have essential needs or services performed for them.
The order says all people in Trinity County are encouraged not to socialize, party, or gather together with others during the time of the order.
The order also includes a 24-hour curfew for children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by parent, guardian or school personnel, or going to or from work.
“I take no pleasure in placing this restrictive order into effect,” Judge Page said in the order. “However, I hold the duty and responsibility to protect the citizens of this county when there is a clear and present danger to their health or well-being.”
Violators of the order will be subject to a fine up to $1,000 and/or up 180 days in jail.
