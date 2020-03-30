United Way approves emergency funds for Angelina County nonprofits, agencies

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Companies, nonprofits, and government agencies in Angelina County will soon receive a little more relief operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angelina County United Way recently voted to provide $30,000 of emergency funds to help the community better respond to the pandemic.
The Salvation Army, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, and the Hope Center were among the first organizations to receive funding.
More funds have been earmarked specifically for use to assist with issues arising from the pandemic.
“We have no idea what will be occurring in our community in the coming months,” said Chris Caraway, Angelina County United Way president, in a news release. “What will be the ramifications of this virus on us in three months or in six months?
“Having United Way funds readily available to community organizations for the future further ensures we properly care for one another in these unprecedented times,” Caraway said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.