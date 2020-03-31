Angelina County modifies disaster declaration

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The disaster declaration that was issued for Angelina County has been modified.
According to a press release from the Angelina County Office of Emergency Management, the modified order is being done because of the increase in symptoms and issues that local healthcare providers are reporting. The release said hopefully this new order will help slow down the infection rate even more.
The press release said this is not a shelter-in-place order because it doesn’t shutter any more businesses or confines citizens to their homes.
“A shelter in place literally shuts down all but essential businesses and activities," said Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery. “What we are doing allows more movement.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.