First Alert: Clearing skies will lead to a chilly night in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A cool, northerly breeze has ushered in a fresh batch of cool, dry air into the Piney Woods, offering us a cool down and some humidity relief at the same time.
With skies clearing out overnight, we will be in store for a chilly night as lows bottom out in the upper 40’s to near 50.
The first day of April will feature sun-filled skies and seasonal temperatures. Look for daytime highs to reach the lower 70’s, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.
The sunny skies will be short-lived, however, as more mid-and-high level clouds stream in late in the day on Wednesday. This will set the stage for more rain to enter the equation as we round out the week and transition into the weekend.
Thursday’s rain chance is only 20%, but those odds for getting wet will ramp up to 60% by late in the day on Friday as our next cold front combines with warmer air and higher moisture levels to generate pockets of rain and even some thunderstorms.
Behind the front, skies will stay cloudy this weekend with more modest rain chances remaining in place in our part of the state.
A wet and unsettled weather pattern will stick around through at least the middle of next week, which will lead to daily modest rain chances and very little, if any, sunshine.
