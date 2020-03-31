International manufacturing facility looks toward 2021 opening in Lufkin

Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) announces a new arrival to our fast-growing manufacturing sector. Standridge Color Corporation is a leader in providing services to the thermoplastic processing industry. Standridge has 7 (seven) manufacturing facilities in the USA and operations in the Czech Republic and China. Standridge’s corporate headquarters is in Social Circle, Georgia with total company employment of approximately 400. Standridge Color is a family-owned business and has been operating for over 40 years.