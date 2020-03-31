International manufacturing facility looks toward 2021 opening in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Economic Development Corporation confirmed on Tuesday the future opening of a new manufacturing facility, bringing with it 15 to 25 full-time jobs.
Bob Samford, director of LEDC, announced that Standridge Color Corporation will be opening in Lufkin in 2021. Standridge provides services to the thermoplastic processing industry.
The company has seven manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and operations in the Czech Republic and China.
Standridge will create 15-25 new, full-time jobs in Lufkin, Samford said.
If you’re interested in employment opportunities with Standridge Color Corporation, you can learn more about the positions by visiting the company’s website.
Released by the LEDC:
Standridge offers many services in the thermoplastics processing industry by offering a single source for standard colors, custom colors, additive concentrates, custom compounding, custom resins, and specialty dispersions, with an expansive range of support and technical expertise. Standridge serves many markets in the plastics business including but not limited to blown film, cast film, blow molding, injection molding and profile extruding.
“We understand that our customers are our future, we believe in proving quality products and we are confident Lufkin will be a great addition for our United States operations,” said Bob Standridge, owner of Standridge Colors.
Standridge plans to invest millions of dollars in the location on Industrial Street and create 15 - 25 new full-time jobs by 3rd quarter 2021. Standridge Color voluntarily chose not to apply for property tax relief or economic incentives from the local taxing entities. Standridge has already made monetary contributions to local educational programs and other charitable organizations in Lufkin.
“We are pleased to have Standridge Color in Lufkin as the City continues to attract long-term generational manufacturing jobs into our economy,” said Bob Brown, City of Lufkin Mayor.
