Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas begins patrols near Louisiana, but enforcement unclear
ORANGE, Texas (AP) — Texas is now requiring drivers who cross over from neighboring Louisiana to self-isolate for two weeks. But there were few clears signs Monday of how the order was being enforced as traffic moved freely across state lines. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's order Sunday ratcheted up attempts to isolate travelers coming from areas in the U.S. where coronavirus caseloads are rising fastest. Nearly 2,900 people in Texas have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTIONS
Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid virus
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal judges in Texas, Alabama and Ohio have temporarily blocked efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. The rulings Monday were handed down as providers in Iowa and Oklahoma filed lawsuits to stop states from trying to close their doors during the outbreak. Their aim is to stop state officials from prohibiting abortions as part of temporary policy changes related to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Texas said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly" on a women's right to abortion. A separate judge in Ohio says such orders are unconstitutional if they prohibit abortions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UPENDED RESTAURANT
Hustle, hard choices for Houston restaurant amid pandemic
HOUSTON (AP) — For Houston chef Chris Shepherd, it’s been “an all-out hustle” as he and his staff work to stay in business during the coronavirus outbreak. With most restaurants across the U.S. limited to takeout or delivery, Shepherd had to make tough choices to stay afloat. He closed three of his four restaurants and furloughed most of his workers. He's revamped his menu. He and his remaining staff are trying to focus on their work while helping feed people in a time of crisis. For the restaurant and beverage industry in the U.S. the viral outbreak has so far cost 3 million jobs and $25 billion in sales.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-POLICING
'Officers are scared out there': Coronavirus hits US police
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Increasing numbers of police officers and civilian law enforcement staff are getting sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S. And the growing tally raises questions about how laws can and should be enforced during the pandemic, and about how departments will hold up as the virus spreads among the ranks of those whose work puts them at increased risk of infection. An Associated Press survey this week of over 40 law enforcement agencies found more than 690 officers and civilian employees at police departments and sheriff’s offices around the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHAT'S-ESSENTIAL
What's essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns
The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what's essential and what things we really can't do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They're also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it's Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there's general agreement on what's essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor: stay-home order 'may well' be extended
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's governor says his orders closing many businesses and keeping people home ‘may well’ have to be extended past April 13. Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke as the numbers of Louisiana residents sickened by and dying from COVID-19 continue to rise. Meanwhile, a large church near Baton Rouge continues to flout a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. And New Orleans' police chief says the department has received hundreds of complaints about gatherings. The highly contagious virus generally causes few or no symptoms but can cause serious illness.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHILD-WELFARE
Coronavirus roils every segment of US child welfare system
NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies across the United States are scrambling to confront new challenges arising because of the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, there are physical risks as well as an emotional toll. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Instead, visits are now often done through videoconferencing. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MCCONAUGHEY-AD
McConaughey says stay home now, great things may lie ahead
NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew McConaughey has gone from advertising for driving to selling people on staying home. The Academy Award winner whose commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV staple for years is the narrator and co-writer of a public service announcement promoting isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Over images of masked medical workers and empty highways, McConaughey says staying home is "the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.” He tells The Associated Press that this crisis could bring out the best in humanity, and when Hollywood's shutdown is over he expects a big burst in creativity.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AT-HOME TESTING
Texas ambulance provider to do coronavirus testing at homes
HOUSTON (AP) — A North Texas ambulance provider is partnering with health officials so that its paramedics can go into homes and perform coronavirus testing on previously screened patients. Specially trained paramedics with MedStar will be sent to the homes of Tarrant County residents who are being investigated by officials as possibly having the virus. Matt Zavadsky, a spokesman for the ambulance provider, says the tests aren't open to the public, only for those being monitored by the county health department. Specially trained paramedics will go to a home, take a swab from a patient and return the sample for testing. The home visits will take about 30 minutes.
AP-US-TEXAS-ONLINE-THREATS
Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man faces federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Gavin Weslee Blake Perry of Wichita Falls was charged Wednesday with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. Federal prosecutors say Perry wrote threatening posts on Facebook. Federal prosecutors say Perry admitted making the Facebook posts and that he told law enforcement he did so because he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government. If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in prison.