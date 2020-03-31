Lufkin man injured in shooting on Williams Street

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was injured after a shooting on Williams Street Monday.
According to Lufkin police, they responded to the reported shooting around 9 p.m. Monday on Williams Street near the intersection of O’Quinn.
Police said a man had been shot in the hand and taken to a local hospital by his girlfriend. The man said he was walking down the street when he heard a vehicle driving up behind him.
He said that as he looked back to see the car passing him, he saw a backseat passenger stick a gun out the window. The man said he instinctively put his hand up to shield himself and was shot in the hand. The vehicle drove off as the man ran away. He then called his girlfriend to take him to the hospital.
The man could not give a description of the suspects. He said he believed the car was red and possibly a Honda.
The man’s injuries were not life threatening.
