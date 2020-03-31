Pastor of La. church charged, accused of disobeying governor’s order

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The pastor of a church in Central, La. will be charged with six misdemeanor counts of disobeying the powers of the governor, prosecutors said Tuesday.
On Tuesday, March 31, Chief Roger Corcoran with Central Police Department issued Mark Anthony Spell, (Aka: Tony Spell), pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, a misdemeanor summons for six counts of violating the governor’s executive order (LA R.S. 29:724E) following his decision to host multiple large gatherings.
“Over the last two weeks I have worked with the sheriff, state police, the state fire marshal, Reverend Tony Perkins, and others to address this matter outside of legal action. Mr. Spell made his intentions to continue to violate the law clear,” he said in a statement. "Instead of showing the strength and resilience of our community during this difficult time, Mr. Spell has chosen to embarrass us for his own self-promotion.
“Mr. Spell will have his day in court where he will be held responsible for his reckless and irresponsible decisions that endangered the health of his congregation and our community," Corcoran said. “This is not an issue over religious liberty, and it’s not about politics. We are facing a public health crisis and expect our community’s leaders to set a positive example and follow the law.”
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says one count was issued for each time Spell allegedly held a gathering at his church that exceeded the limit set by the governor.
Moore says the reason Pastor Spell was the only one charged is that he’s the one who allegedly “encouraged others to violate” the law.
“Without his actions, the others would not come,” Moore said. “Practically, it would be very difficult to charge that number of people even if we were not in the crisis we are in.”
Spell has continually disobeyed orders by Governor John Bel Edwards that large groups should not gather during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has held multiple church services with hundreds in attendance.
Pastor Spell is accused of violating the governor’s order that prohibits groups larger than ten from gathering in one place. According to state law, the governor is legally able to issue such orders, proclamations, and regulations in times of emergencies or disasters.
“I’m a person of faith,” Governor Edwards said during a press conference. “I happen to believe very much in the awesome power of prayer. I also believe in science, and the scientists at the CDC say that the measures we are taking will minimize the spread."
“The law enforcement authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish have been extremely patient. There have been numerous conversations with the pastor and they have done everything that they could to try and get him to become compliant before they took this step today. Maybe this will be the step that gets his attentions and brings him into compliance," Edwards said in a press conference Tuesday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.