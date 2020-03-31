Substance abuse program in Lufkin provides guidance online during COVID-19 crisis

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Addiction and dependency don’t stop during a global pandemic, which is why a substance abuse program in Lufkin is providing its services online for those who need it.
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas temporarily moved its services online to help people struggling with addiction and chemical dependency while also meeting guidelines put into place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides explains how the outreach program hopes to achieve its goal on the digital front.
