Tenaha officials issue ‘stay home, stay safe order, curfew beginning tonight

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - A local state of disaster for public health has been declared for the City of Tenaha. A curfew is also being initiated.
The order says that all individuals living in the city of Tenaha are ordered to shelter at home. To the extent reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when outside the residence. All persons may leave their residence for essential activities, essential government functions, or to operate essential businesses.
Homeless people are exempted but are strongly urged to obtain shelter, the order says. Entities are strongly urged to make such shelter available.
Businesses in the city, except essential businesses, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the county except minimum basic operations.
All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or living unit are prohibited except for limited purposes stated below.
All travel except essential travel and essential activities as defined below are prohibited.
NOTE: These orders and the exceptions may be viewed in full at the Tehaha Police Department’s page.
Residents are allowed to leave home to perform tasks essential to their health and safety, such as doctor visits, obtaining medical supplies or medications, or obtaining supplies needed to work from home.
The can go get services or supplies for themselves or others, such as pet food, canned food, dry goods, fresh produce, meats, and sanitation items.
Outdoors, residents must comply with social distancing requirements when walking, biking, hiking, etc.
You may leave to care for a family member or pet in another household.
Healthcare workers and those seeking healthcare help or items may leave their residences to do so. That does not include fitness centers, gyms, or other similar activities.
Jobs that are essential like construction, airport operations, water, sewer, gas, power, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet and telecommunications. These workers must comply with social distancing requirements to the fullest extent possible.
First responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, court personnel and law enforcement personnel are exempt from the order.
There is also a curfew order for Tenaha. Beginning March 30 and extending until April 6, curfew will be enforced from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. each day.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.e