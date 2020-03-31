Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day as temperatures make it to the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be cool and breezy from the north. Overnight we will drop to the upper 40s. Tomorrow, expect partly to mostly sunny skies and low 70s. Cloud cover will slowly move back in on Thursday and light rain is possible in the evening. Friday will bring showers and thundershowers throughout the day with temperatures in the mid 70s. For the weekend, expect off and on rain and low 70s. More wet weather will carry over into Monday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 70s to low 80s.