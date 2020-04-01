Brookshire Brothers keeping supplies distributed to stores

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - You may be wondering where your favorite cereal has been. Maybe you’re anxiously awaiting the next case of toilet paper to get stocked on the grocery store shelf.
There is an entire team working hard at the Brookshire Brothers Distribution Center to ensure supplies are getting to stores in a timely manner.
A pandemic like this is a first for most food manufactures. Strategic decisions are being made to get products to customers in the most efficient way possible.
“Consumers are going to see a different type of grocery experience because it’s going to be all about what manufacturers can create in the smartest way possible to get it in the quickest and safest way possible to the consumer,” said Sally Alvis, senior director of marketing and public relations.
With many areas under stay at home orders, there’s been a shift in where people are getting food from. More people are preparing meals at home, with food purchased at local grocery stores.
“You may not have all the varieties that you’re used to having,” Alvis said. “You may just have one type of chip instead of 15 types of chips to choose from. And that’s not because your grocer is not doing a good job getting the product. The product is not available, because that decision is made much higher up on the manufacturing end.”
It’s only been about two and a half weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic reached East Texas, and in that time Brookshire Brothers says they doubled the volume of content coming out of their distribution center.
“People who were used to getting 40 hours a week, were getting 80 plus hours,” said Jay Jelinek, distribution center operations manager. “But they were there willing to sacrifice and willing to do whatever needs to be done though.”
Jelinek said the company is experienced at dealing with regional events, like hurricanes. But this is different.
“I feel like when they (hurricanes) hit, they kind of do their business, roll on and everyone recovers. We service that area, we roll on,” Jelinek said. “With a pandemic it is everywhere, everywhere. And it is a challenge because we are not scaled for that kind of business. But we were able to prove ourselves during all that.”
In regards to specific supplies that they are seeing more or less of, Jelinek said that changes daily.
“That changes everyday. It’ll either be here or it won’t be here and I can’t pinpoint what that is. Producers have never seen this before,” Jelinek said. “When you have a customer base that reacted like they did with purchasing, you just can’t predict that. And if it’s out there at the gate and we’ve ordered it, we are bringing it in and shipping it out to our customers. Rest assured we’re doing the best we can to get it out there.”
The employee-owned company has approximately six-thousand employees across Texas and Louisiana, with 116 retail locations.
One way the store has been able to offer a solution is through online shopping, and curbside pick up or delivery, though there may be delays due to the number of people using the service.
