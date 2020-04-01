Brookshire Brothers keeping supplies distributed to stores

“That changes everyday. It’ll either be here or it won’t be here and I can’t pinpoint what that is. Producers have never seen this before,” Jelinek said. “When you have a customer base that reacted like they did with purchasing, you just can’t predict that. And if it’s out there at the gate and we’ve ordered it, we are bringing it in and shipping it out to our customers. Rest assured we’re doing the best we can to get it out there.”