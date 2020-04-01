‘Communication is key’ between renters, landlords during COVID-19 layoffs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, the first of the month brings with it a new set of anxieties for East Texans: rent and mortgage.
For anyone laid off due to the pandemic, paying the rent may not be an option. That’s why the Pineywoods Apartment Association (PAA) is urging renters and landlords to develop and maintain a line of communication.
Mary Mocniak, executive director of the PAA, said they’re encouraging property managers to practice leniency during the pandemic, whether it means setting up payment plans or waiving late fees.
“Every situation is different. Some are receiving no income, some have a portion of income, so there are a lot of things they need to look at. And communication is the big thing here," said Mocniak.
There is some peace of mind for renters who need time to explore their options. The Texas Supreme Court has ordered most evictions be halted across the state until at least April 20.
East Texans in need of assistance can also apply for nonprofit or government rent assistance programs, but the timeline on when that money will come through can vary.
