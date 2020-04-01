ETN Interview: Smith County DA assigns investigators to help with COVID-19 contact tracing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman about his decision to assign most of his investigators to assist local health officials in their contact tracing efforts for people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
During his interview on East Texas Now on Wednesday, Putnam told Holland that he has assigned five of the investigators who work for the Smith County DA’s Office to tracking coronavirus patients’ contacts with other East Texans. His office has joined forces with the Joint Emergency Operation Center.
At the end of the interview, Holland said other law enforcement agencies like the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are also assigning detectives and investigators to help with the contact tracing effort.
KLTV will have more on this story later today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.