ETN: Travel, its not too early to start thinking about future trips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Even though the spread of the coronavirus has shut down the travel industry, things will return to normal eventually, and it’s not too early to start thinking about future trips abroad.
KLTV anchor Anissa Centers spoke to Sandra McLemore, a travel industry expert, during an East Texas Now interview Wednesday. She talked to McLemore about travel and how it may look different in the future.
“It’s good to be able to share my background and my knowledge of the travel industry to help those of you who had travel booked or maybe would like to be traveling as soon as this is all over.
McLemore has worked in the travel industry for more than 20 years. She has worked for the world’s biggest cruise lines and was a retail travel agent. She also worked her way through airline loyalty programs and travel media, and now she hosts travel programming on network TV.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.