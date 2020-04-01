First Alert: Skies get a makeover as clouds and rain chances on the menu for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a beautiful day and a very nice start to the month of April.
The sunny skies we saw today will be short-lived, however, as more mid-and-high level clouds will continue to overspread our part of the state tonight. These clouds will thicken up tomorrow as surface winds shift back the south, bringing back the humidity and moisture levels.
Thursday’s rain chance is only 20%, but those odds for getting wet will ramp up to 70% by late in the day on Friday as our next cold front combines with warmer air and higher moisture levels to generate pockets of rain and even some thunderstorms.
Rain chances will be at their peak early Saturday morning as the cold front makes its way through East Texas. Behind the front, rain chances will dwindle as we go through the rest of the weekend, but the clouds and dampness will linger, which means no sunshine will be seen or felt this weekend.
Temperatures will not be all that cool behind the weekend cold front. If anything, we will be running above our normal levels as southerly winds quickly ensue.
A wet and unsettled weather pattern will stick around through at least the middle of next week, which will lead to daily modest rain chances and very little, if any, sunshine.
